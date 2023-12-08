Yvonne Ejim scores 21 points and No. 23 Gonzaga women down Cal 78-70 in overtime

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Yvonne Ejim scored 21 points and Brynna Maxwell scored 18 points and 23rd-ranked Gonzaga took control in overtime and beat California 78-70. The Bulldogs never trailed in the extra session despite the fact Cal led for most of the game (21:16). Cal also finished with a higher shooting percentage, 42.9%, against 36.1% by Gonzaga. Kayleigh Truong’s jump shot with 31 seconds left in regulation tied it at 65-all for Gonzaga to force overtime. Marta Suárez scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Bears.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.