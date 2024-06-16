Yuya Kubo scores 3 times from 78th minute on to rally Cincinnati to 4-2 victory over Earthquakes

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Yuya Kubo came off the bench and scored the final three goals of the match — all coming from the 78th minute on and all with assists from Luciano Acosta — to rally FC Cincinnati to a 4-2 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes. Kubo, who has seven goals this season, evened the score at 2-2 with a goal in the 78th minute. He gave Cincinnati (11-3-3) the lead in the 80th and polished off his first career hat trick with an insurance goal in the 87th. Acosta’s three assists give him 13 this season, tying him with Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi for the league lead. Cincinnati has won five in a row on the road, the league’s longest such streak since CF Montreal won seven straight in 2022.

