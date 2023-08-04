Yunus Musah follows US teammate Christian Pulisic to American-owned AC Milan

MILAN (AP) — Yunus Musah is following United States teammate Christian Pulisic to American-owned AC Milan. Musah was born in New York but grew up in Italy and England. He signed a five-year contract with the Rossoneri following a transfer from Valencia. Pulisic joined Milan on a four-year deal last month. Milan is controlled by the American investment firm RedBird Capital Partners. The 20-year-old Musah is a midfielder who was a regular starter in his three seasons at Valencia. He spent part of his childhood in Castelfranco Veneto near Venice. Musah has made 27 appearances for the United States.

