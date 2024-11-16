Yuma Kagiyama wins despite errors at Finlandia Trophy in figure skating Grand Prix series

HELSINKI, Finland (AP) — Yuma Kagiyama skated what he thought might be his “worst program” of the season but still won the Finlandia Trophy figure skating Grand Prix on Saturday, securing his place at next month’s Grand Prix Final. The Olympic silver medalist from Japan had a big lead from Friday’s short program and needed it as he bailed out of his opening quadruple flip and stepped out of the landing of his second quad jump. Kagiyama won by less than four points from France’s Kevin Aymoz who had been nearly 19 adrift following the short program. Italy’s Daniel Grassl was third.

