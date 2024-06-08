Yuki Tsunoda to stay with Red Bull’s F1 junior program through 2025 season

MONTREAL (AP) — Yuki Tsunoda will remain with Red Bull’s junior team next season. RB picked up the option on Tsunoda’s contract to keep the Japanese driver through 2025. The team made the announcement Saturday. He is currently teammates with Daniel Ricciardo, who hasn’t confirmed a seat yet for next season. Tsunoda debuted with Red Bull’s junior team in 2021 and has shown yearly progress. This season, he’s finished in the top-10 in five of eight races as Formula 1 heads into the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.