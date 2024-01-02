Yuki Matsui can earn $33.6 million over 5 years with Padres if he becomes San Diego’s closer

NEW YORK (AP) — Yuki Matsui can earn $33.6 million over five seasons with the San Diego Padres if the Japanese reliever becomes the team’s closer, and the pitcher could opt out of the deal after three years and $14.5 million if his pitching elbow remains healthy. Matsui’s agreement, announced Dec. 23, is a $28 million, five-year deal that includes salaries of $3.25 million this year, $5.5 million in 2025, $5.75 million in 2026, $6.5 million in 2027 and $7 million in 2028, according to contract terms obtained by The Associated Press. He would have the right to opt out after the 2026 season if he has not had Tommy John surgery or has not had an elbow injury that caused more than 130 consecutive days on the injured list spanning 2024 and ‘25.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.