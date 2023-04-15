Yu Jin Sung takes 1-shot lead into LOTTE Championship finale

HONOLULU (AP) — Yu Jin Sung shot a 1-under 71 on Saturday at windy Hoakalei Country Club to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the LOTTE Championship. Playing on a sponsor invite after winning the 2022 LOTTE Open on the Korean LPGA, the South Korean opened with a birdie on the par-5 first, dropped a stroke on the par-4 13th and rebounded with a birdie on the par-4 14th. Georgia Hall, Linnea Strom and tour rookie Grace Kim were tied for second, with 13 players within three strokes of each other at the top of the leaderboard.

