YouTube prankster says he was on the field at Euro 2024 opening ceremony dressed as mascot

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — A German YouTuber says he made it onto the field during the European Championship opening ceremony while disguised in a mascot costume. The incident in Munich last Friday revealed flaws in tournament security. Marvin Wildhage has published a video appearing to show how he entered the stadium in a fake costume and danced on the corner of the field during the ceremony before being led away by a UEFA staff member.

