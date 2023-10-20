Youth soccer coach in Congo banned for 20 years by FIFA for sexually abusing of minor

ZURICH (AP) — A youth soccer coach from Congo has been banned for 20 years by FIFA for sexually abusing an underage player. The FIFA ethics committee’s case against Jonathan Bukabakwa followed media reports alleging sexual abuse of minors in the Congolese soccer federation. FIFA says “various football coaches of different regions and leagues in Congo were accused of having abused minor players.” Bukabakwa also was fined $112,000. FIFA also has prosecuted allegations of sexual abuse of players in Afghanistan, Haiti and Gabon in recent years.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.