Youth not a detriment for Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State took a calculated risk in hiring the youngest head coach in a Power Five conference. Thirty-three-year-old Kenny Dillingham had a solid record as an assistant coach and offensive coordinator, yet had never been a head coach on any level. In the past, Dillingham’s youth and lack of head coaching experience might have prevented him from being hired. Conventional wisdom has shifted. Being a young coach is no longer considered a detriment. Coaches like Dillingham gain experience at a young age while preparing to take the next step as a head coach.

