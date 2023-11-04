Youngstown State defense paces 17-9 win over winless Indiana State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Mitch Davidson and Beau Brungard ran for touchdowns and Youngstown State defeated Indiana State 17-9. Andrew Lastovka added a pair of field goals while the Penguins defense held the Sycamores to just 66 yards rushing, 125 passing and 0-of-10 on third down. Davidson was 25-of-37 passing for 254 of the Penguins’ 386 total yards. The Sycamores scored their only points on Cade Chambers’ 56-yard pass to Justin Dinka in the first quarter. The Penguins responded on their ensuing drive, going 75 yards on seven plays and tying the game on Davidson’s 18-yard rushing TD.

