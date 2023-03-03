Youngstown State beats Detroit Mercy; Davis short of record

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Adrian Nelson scored 20 points and Youngstown State defeated Detroit Mercy and Antoine Davis 71-66 in the Horizon League Tournament quarterfinals on with Davis coming up short of Pete Maravich’s NCAA career scoring record. Davis finished with 22 points, three points shy of the record 3,667 Maravich at LSU. Davis was 7-of-26 shooting, including 4 of 16 from 3-point range. Nelson’s jump hook with 1:29 remaining gave the top-seeded Penguins the lead for good at 66-64. Davis made two free throws after a technical on Youngstown State with 10.9 seconds left to get within three but Nelson made two free throws and Davis missed a final 3-point attempt.

