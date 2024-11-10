Young’s fumble return score with 22 seconds left leads Missouri past Oklahoma 30-23

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Zion Young returned a fumble 17 yards for the game-winning touchdown with 22 seconds remaining as Missouri stunned Oklahoma 30-23. On the final touchdown, Triston Newson sacked Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold and knocked the ball loose. Young, a defensive end, picked it up and raced in for the decisive score. Missouri quarterback Drew Pyne filled in for the injured Brady Cook and passed for 143 yards in his first start for the Tigers He threw three touchdown passes in the second half, including two to former Oklahoma receiver Theo Wease Jr.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.