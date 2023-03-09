Young’s 28 & 17 power No. 21 UNLV women to MWC title

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Desi-Rae Young scored 28 points and pulled down 17 rebounds to lead No. 21 UNLV to its 22nd win and second-straight NCAA Tournament with a 71-60 win over Wyoming in the Mountain West Conference Tournament championship game. Essence Booker added 19 points for the Rebels, who are headed to the NCAA’s for the 10th time. Young, the tournament MVP, or Booker seemed to have an answer every time the Cowgirls challenged, especially when Wyoming hit five-straight 3-pointers to cut a 13-point deficit in the middle of the third quarter to 50-49 late in the period. Tess Barnes scored 13 points for the Cowgirls, who were playing for their third NCAA berth.

