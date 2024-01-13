Young’s 26 points, 11 rebounds help No. 25 UNLV beat Air Force 76-64, extend MWC win streak

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Desi-Rae Young had 26 points and 11 rebounds and Kiara Jackson scored 16 points to help No. 25 UNLV beat Air Force 76-64 for the Runnin’ Rebels 28th straight win against Mountain West Conference opponents. UNLV has won five games in a row since an 84-54 loss at Seton Hall on Dec. 16. The Rebels are 50-5 all-time and have won 22 in a row versus Air Force. Young made a layup with 8:56 left in the second quarter that gave UNLV the lead for good and sparked a 10-2 run that made it 24-17 when Alyssa Durazo-Frescas hit a 3 about two minutes later. Dasha Macmillan scored 19 points and tied her career high with seven rebounds for Air Force. Keelie O’Hollaren added 15 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.