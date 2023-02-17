Young’s 20 help Maryland surge past No. 3 Purdue 68-54

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jahmir Young scored 20 points and Maryland used a dominant stretch in the middle of the second half to rally past No. 3 Purdue 68-54 and deal the Boilermakers their second consecutive loss. The Terrapins trailed 37-29 before erupting on a 29-4 burst to take control. Hakim Hart added 13 points for Maryland, which defeated a top-three team for the first time since toppling then-No. 3 Iowa 74-68 on Jan. 28, 2016. Maryland improved to 14-1 at home this season. Students stormed the court, and one fan even climbed onto the basket after Maryland earned its fourth victory of the season over a ranked team. Zach Edey and Braden Smith both scored 18 points for Purdue. The Boilermakers have lost three of four, all on the road.

