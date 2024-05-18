Young, Wilson post double-doubles to lead Aces over Sparks 89-82

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jackie Young and A’ja Wilson both scored 22 points and finished with double-doubles to power the Las Vegas Aces to an 89-82 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks. Young sank 8 of 18 shots, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range, and added 11 assists and six rebounds for two-time defending champion Las Vegas (2-0). Wilson hit 9 of 20 shots with a 3-pointer, grabbed 10 rebounds and added three steals. Dearica Hamby finished with 29 points to lead Los Angeles (0-2). Hamby hit 12 of 16 shots from the floor and 5 of 11 from the free-throw line. She added nine rebounds and three steals.

