Young Vinícius, veteran Benzema make perfect duo for Madrid

MADRID (AP) — Vinícius Júnior and Karim Benzema are proving to be the ideal attacking partners for Real Madrid with their mixture of youth and experience. And their love of goals. They’ve each scored 18 so far this season. The duo came up big again in Madrid’s comeback in the Champions League on Tuesday by scoring two goals each in the 5-2 win at Liverpool in the first leg of the round of 16. They both also had an assist as Madrid rallied from two goals down to take a commanding lead going into the second leg.

