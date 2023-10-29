Young talents push U.S. women’s national soccer team to Pan American Games semifinal

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — The United States Under-19 women’s national soccer team has shown at the Pan American Games that it will a lot of talent coming through the pipeline for the next few years. The Americans dominated their rivals in every match in Chile, advanced to the semifinals with one game in hand and on Saturday thrashed Argentina 4-0 to secure the top spot in Group B. The U.S. will face host nation Chile in Tuesday’s semifinals. Chile finished second in Group A after beating Jamaica 6-0 on Saturday.

