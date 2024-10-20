Young talent leads Union Berlin to win over Holstein Kiel in the Bundesliga

KIEL, Germany (AP) — Young players made their mark as Union Berlin’s resurgence in the Bundesliga continued with a 2-0 win over struggling Holstein Kiel. Nineteen-year-old wing back Tom Rothe crossed for 20-year-old midfielder Aljoscha Kemlein to score his first senior goal with a header in the 18th minute. Rothe made sure of the win when he headed in Union’s second goal in the 85th. The win lifts Union to fifth in the Bundesliga, three points off leader Bayern Munich. Wolfsburg hosts Werder Bremen later Sunday.

