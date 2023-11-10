Young scores 41, Murray hits go-ahead 3 as the Hawks beat the Magic 120-119 in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Trae Young scored 41 points, then fed Dejounte Murray for a go-ahead 3-pointer with 31 seconds left to give the Atlanta Hawks a 120-119 victory over the Orlando Magic on Thursday night in a regular-season game in Mexico City.

Young had 33 points in the first half for Atlanta (4-3), which played for the first time south of the border. Jalen Johnson had 19 points, Murray added 16 and Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 15.

Jalen Suggs scored 21 points and Paolo Banchero had 17, but missed a 3-pointer with 7.9 seconds remaining on Orlando’s final possession.

The Magic pulled ahead 111-100 after rookie Anthony Black hit a 3-pointer from the right corner, but the Hawks had a 14-2 run sealed with Johnson’s driving layup to take a 114-113 lead with 4:04 left to play.

The teams exchanged leads and Franz Wagner scored on a hook to put Orlando ahead 119-117 with 43 seconds left to play. Young drove toward the basket and fired a pass out to Murray behind the arc for the final points.

The Hawks built an 18-7 lead early in the game after a 3 by Young, but the Magic rallied to tie it at 34 after the first 12 minutes.

The Hawks led 73-69 at the half, with Young shooting 9 for 14 from the field and 11 for 11 from the free throw line.

But the Atlanta guard cooled off in the third scoring, going just 1 for 6, and Orlando closed the quarter on an 11-5 run to take a 98-93 lead into the fourth period.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host the Miami Heat on Saturday night after a three-game road trip

Magic: Host the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday

