Young scores 28, Aces ease past Storm 96-63

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jackie Young scored 28 points, A’ja Wilson had 14 points and 12 rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Seattle Storm 96-63. Young made a 3-pointer to cap a 12-0 run for a 43-35 lead with 1:07 left in the second quarter. The Aces extended it to 47-37 at the break after Kelsey Plum made a scoop shot before the buzzer. Young, Plum and Wilson all scored in double figures in the first half as Las Vegas shot 56% from the field. Young scored 12 points in the third quarter to help Las Vegas build a 67-52 lead entering the fourth. Gray’s behind-the-back assist to Kierstan Bell made it 84-59. Plum finished with 19 points for Las Vegas (9-1). Candace Parker had seven points and six assists.

