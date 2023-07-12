Young scores 23, Gray 21 and Wilson 20 as the Aces keep rolling with a 98-72 win over Mercury

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jackie Young scored 23 points to lead three players with at least 20 points and the Las Vegas Aces coasted to a 98-72 win over the Phoenix Mercury. Chelsea Gray had 21 points and 11 assists and A’ja Wilson 20 with eight rebounds in the rout. Michaela Onyenwere scored 18 points off the bench for the Mercury (4-15), were are last in the league in scoring at 77 points a game. Diana Taurasi had 11 moving her within 86 points of 10,000 for her career. Las Vegas led 26-22 after one quarter but stretched that to 52-34 at the half. The Aces dominated with a 36-12 difference on points in the paint to go with 52% shooting.

