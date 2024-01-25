Young scores 22 points, hits game winner with 1.5 seconds left to get Maryland past Iowa 69-67

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Jahmir Young scored eight of his 22 points inside the final 86 seconds that included the game winner with 1.5 seconds to play, and Maryland rallied late to beat Iowa 69-67 on Wednesday night.

Maryland closed on a 12-4 run. Young’s 3-pointer capped a 7-0 spurt with 1:24 left, and his second 3 in the stretch gave the Terrapins a 67-65 lead with 38 seconds left. Iowa’s Tony Perkins tied it at 67 with a pair of free throws before Young drove the lane and made a left-handed layup off the glass to cap the scoring.

Young was 7-of-15 shooting with three 3s and was 5 of 6 from the line. He also had seven rebounds and a game-high four assists. Julian Reese scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Maryland (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten), which ended a two-game skid. Donta Scott chipped in 14 points.

Perkins made 4 of 9 field goals and all 11 of his free throws and finished with 20 points to lead Iowa (11-8, 3-5). Owen Freeman added 14 points and nine rebounds.

Young and Reese combined for 11 points and Scott hit a 3-pointer during a 14-4 run that gave Maryland a 46-45 lead with 12:09 to play, its first since the opening minutes.

It was tied three more times before Payton Sandfort’s jumper capped a 9-2 spurt to give Iowa a 61-54 advantage with 5:44 remaining. It was the Hawkeyes’ last field goal of the game, with Perkins scoring their last six points from the line.

Maryland hosts Nebraska on Saturday.

Iowa will look to snap a two-game losing streak when it plays at Michigan on Saturday.

