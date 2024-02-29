Young scores 13, No. 24 UNLV women rally in fourth quarter to defeat Boise State 63-57

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Desi-Rae Young scored 13 points and No. 24 UNLV used a late 10-0 run to pull out a 63-57 win over Boise State for its 10th-straight win. The Lady Rebels were down five with eight minutes to go when Young fed Nneka Obiazor for a layup. Kiara Jackson followed with a layup for her first points of the game, and then her free throws with 6:56 to play gave UNLV its first lead since midway through the first quarter. Young followed with an offensive rebound and turn-around jumper at 6:30. After a dry spell that included five UNLV misses, Jackson fed Obiazor for the layup that made it 58-53 with 2:27 to play. Tatum Thompson’s basket at 1:29 ended a drought of 5:46 for the Broncos, who had missed eight-straight shots. Thompson had 14 points for Boise State

