Young runs for 139 yards, 2 TDs to help W. Kentucky beat UTEP 21-13

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Elijah Young ran for 139 yards and two second-half touchdowns to help Western Kentucky beat UTEP 21-13. Buzz Flabiano kicked a 22-yard field goal in the second quarter and UTEP took a 3-0 lead into halftime but after the Miners failed to convert a fourth-and-6 from the WKU 34 on the first possession of the second half and Young ripped off a 64-yard touchdown run to make it 7-3 and the Hilltoppers led the rest of the way. Kelly Akharaiyi finished with five receptions for 141 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown, for UTEP.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.