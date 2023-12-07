Young, Reese lead Maryland to 81-75 overtime win over Penn State

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jahmir Young scored 28 points, Julian Reese bulled his way to 24 points plus 15 rebounds and Maryland beat Penn State 81-75 in overtime. Jamie Kaiser Jr. added 10 points and Donta Scott grabbed 10 rebounds for Maryland, which snapped a four-game losing streak and extended its home win streak to 16. Kanye Clark scored 25 points and Ace Baldwin Jr. 16 for Penn State. Maryland scored the first five points and last five in overtime as Penn State was limited to four free throws. DeShawn Harris-Smith scored four of his seven points in overtime, including a three-point play that gave the Terrapins a four-point lead with 29.5 seconds left.

