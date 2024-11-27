Young QBs Anthony Richardson, Drake Maye bring new look to Colts-Pats rivalry

It’s a new era in the rivalry between the Colts and Patriots. This will be the fourth straight season that the teams have met, with Indy taking last year’s meeting in Frankfurt, Germany. But this will mark the first time since 2000 that Bill Belichick will not be coaching against the Colts in this series. This game will also feature a meeting of two young quarterbacks. Indy quarterback and 2023 No. 4 overall draft pick Anthony Richardson didn’t play last season after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. He’ll face off against Patriots rookie and 2024 No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye.

