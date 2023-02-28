Young powers Jackson State past Prairie View A&M 61-57

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Coltie Young totaled 14 points and 11 rebounds to propel Jackson State to a 61-57 victory over Prairie View A&M. Romelle Mansel scored 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting for the Tigers (11-18, 10-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Chase Adams pitched in with 10 points, six assists and three steals. William Douglas led the Panthers (12-18, 8-9) with 20 points and six rebounds.

