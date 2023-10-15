Young, Panthers show flashes of potential but remain winless after 42-21 loss at Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers showed flashes of potential in Sunday’s 42-21 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Carolina put together back-to-back touchdown drives to open the game and forced two three-and-outs against the NFL’s No. 1 offense to take an early two-TD lead. Young finished 23 of 38 with 217 yards and an 85.1 QB rating. But it wasn’t enough against a Dolphins team averaging nearly 500 yards of offense per game. Miami outscore Carolina 42-7 after the first quarter.

