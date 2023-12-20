Young, Maryland rally and then fend off feisty Nicholls 73-67

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jahmir Young scored 23 points and made all 10 of his free throws, Donta Scott scored 15 points and Maryland rallied and then eventually held off Nicholls in a 73-67 win. Jahari Long made two foul shots following a 3-pointer and the Terrapins had their largest margin of the game at 67-59 with 47 seconds to go. Undeterred, Nicholls came back with consecutive 3s from Diante Smith and Michael Gray Jr. to reduce its deficit to 71-67 with 14 seconds to go. Young saved the Terps sinking all six foul-shot attempts in a 24-second span to clinch it. Smith scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds off the bench for Nicholls.

