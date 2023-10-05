Young Marlins flop against Phillies in NL Wild Card Series sweep

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Miami Marlins couldn’t solve Zack Wheeler or Aaron Nola. Their pitching couldn’t shut down Philly’s big boppers. And the Marlins sure couldn’t quiet a Phillies crowd that came primed for another postseason party. The result was a two-game sweep. Big league batting champion Luis Arraez, playing on a sprained left ankle, was 1 for 8 with no RBIs, as was Jorge Soler. Jazz Chisholm Jr. was 0 for 8 with four strikeouts. The Marlins hit .194 and scored just two runs.

