Young has 32, Wilson 27 and Gray returns to help Aces defeat Storm 94-83

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jackie Young scored 32 points, A’ja Wilson added 27 and the Las Vegas Aces celebrated the return of All-Star point guard Chelsea Gray by defeating the Seattle Storm 94-83. Gray, a five-time All-Star and 2020 Olympic gold medal winner who will head to the Paris Games next month, had seven assists, four rebounds and two blocks with one point in 16 minutes. which led by double figures from the 1:53 mark of the first quarter and by as many as 20 points Nneka Ogwumike had 21 points for the Storm and Magbegor had 19 with 13 rebounds. Jewell Loyd was held to a single point.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.