Young, Durazo-Frescas lead UNLV rout of Utah State, 86-32

LAS VEGAS (AP) — DesiRae Young scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Alyssa Durazo-Frescas had 17 points and six boards to lead No. 24 UNLV women in an 86-32 rout of Utah State. The Rebels jumped to a 23-2 lead after one quarter and held a 48-9 advantage at intermission. Christina Oliva’s jumper to start the third quarter finally got the Aggies into double-figure scoring, down 48-11.

