Young Cavaliers finding mixed results early under interim coach following Bennett’s departure

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The Virginia men’s basketball team is off to a 5-2 start under interim coach Ron Sanchez. The Cavaliers have handled less-skilled opponents but lost to ranked foes in Tennessee and St. John’s. Sanchez is continuing a makeover on offense that started under Tony Bennett before his abrupt retirement just before the season began. He says the tough road for his young team will benefit the players later.

