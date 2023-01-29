Young, Carey lead Maryland past Nebraska 82-63

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jahmir Young had 18 points, seven assists, and six steals, Donald Carey added 16 points, and Maryland defeated Nebraska 82-63. Donta Scott added 12 points, Hakim Hart 11, and Patrick Emilien 10. Emilien had seven rebounds and Hart added five assists. Derrick Walker had 16 points and eight rebounds for Nebraska and walk-on Sam Hoiberg scored 15. Although Maryland led by double digits for most of the second half, a 3-pointer by Wilhelm Breidenbach had the Cornhuskers within 59-50 with 9:06 to go in the game. Maryland quickly scored the next seven points and the lead continued to grow, peaking at 74-52 on a three-point play by Hart with 5:50 left.

