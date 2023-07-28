Young Brazilian players could be last-minute bargains for European soccer clubs

SAO PAULO (AP) — Several young soccer players in Brazil are ready to join European leagues during the current transfer window. They’ve had impressive seasons so far and now could be an opportune time to secure their best deals. Some of the names to keep an eye on are Internacional’s Mauricio, Flamengo’s Matheus França, Sao Paulo’s Lucas Beraldo, Botafogo’s Matheus Nascimento, and Corinthians’ Bruno Méndez.

