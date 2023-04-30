Young Boys wins Swiss league title with coach Raphaël Wicky

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Young Boys has regained the Swiss league title and earned a first trophy for coach Raphaël Wicky since returning home from the United States. A 5-1 win over Lucerne lifted Young Boys into an 18-point lead with five rounds left. Young Boys’ 16th league title comes one year after Zurich ended its run of four straight titles. It’s former Switzerland midfielder Wicky first season with Young Boys after three years coaching in the U.S. Wicky took the men’s under-17 team to its World Cup tournament in 2019. He then spent two seasons with Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer.

