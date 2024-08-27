Young Boys shocks Galatasaray in Champions League playoffs. Salzburg and Sparta Prague also advance

LONDON (AP) — Galatasaray has followed Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in getting eliminated from Champions League qualifying to ensure there will be no Turkish representation in the revamped league stage of Europe’s elite competition. Galatasaray lost in the playoffs to Young Boys of Switzerland, which won 1-0 in the second leg and completed a 4-2 victory on aggregate. Young Boys came into the playoffs in last place in the 12-team Swiss league. Fenerbahce is in its first season under Mourinho and was knocked out in the third qualifying round by Lille two weeks ago. Salzburg and Sparta Prague also advanced to the 36-team league stage by ousting Dynamo Kiev and Malmo, respectively.

