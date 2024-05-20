Young Boys seals 6th Swiss soccer league title in 7 years after rallying from firing coach Wicky

GENEVA (AP) — Young Boys has sealed its sixth Swiss league title in seven years by winning at Servette 1-0 on Monday. It completed a late-season rally after firing coach Raphaël Wicky. Young Boys will enter the revamped 36-team Champions League in the qualification playoffs round in August. Switzerland no longer has a direct entry into the main phase. Young Boys needed just a point at third-placed Servette in the second-to-last round of games. Guinea defender Mohamed Ali Camara’s header in the 73rd minute sealed the win to move them nine points clear of Lugano which will finish runner-up.

