Young Boys players pay tribute to teammate Meschack Elia in Champions League game after his son died

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Players from Swiss team Young Boys have held up teammate Meschack Elia’s shirt as a tribute during their Champions League game at Stuttgart after his son died this week. Lukasz Lakomy gave Young Boys the lead with a powerful long-range shot in the sixth minute and ran toward the sideline, where he held up Elia’s shirt as his teammates gathered round. Young Boys said in a statement earlier Wednesday that one of Elia’s sons had “died completely unexpectedly following a short illness” in Elia’s home country of Congo. The club added Elia was on his way to Congo to be with his family.

