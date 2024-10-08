Young Boys fires coach Rahmen after Champions League losses and poor start to Swiss season

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Swiss soccer club Young Boys has fired coach Patrick Rahmen after two heavy losses in the Champions League and sitting last in the domestic league table. The Swiss coach’s first season with the club saw Young Boys upset Galatasaray in a playoff in August to qualify for the Champions League yet win just one of nine games so far in defense of its Swiss title. Young Boys was overmatched in its opening Champions League games. The team was beaten 5-0 at Barcelona last week after starting with a 3-0 loss at home to Aston Villa.

