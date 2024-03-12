Young Bayern star Aleksandar Pavlović reportedly on verge of Germany call-up

BERLIN (AP) — Young Bayern Munich star Aleksandar Pavlović is reportedly set to be called up by Germany for upcoming friendly games, ending Serbia’s hopes of the midfielder playing for the country at the European Championship. German media reports say the 19-year-old Pavlović will be included Thursday in Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann’s squad for friendly matches against France and the Netherlands. The Munich-born Pavlović has only made 14 competitive appearances for Bayern this season.

