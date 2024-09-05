Yoshinobu Yamamoto will return to Dodgers’ rotation next week after nearly 3-month injury absence

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Yoshinobu Yamamoto will return to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation next week after missing nearly three months with a right arm injury. Yamamoto will start Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium against the Chicago Cubs, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says. The $325 million right-hander made two rehab starts for Triple-A Oklahoma City, but the pitching-thin Dodgers aren’t waiting any longer to find out whether Yamamoto can contribute down the stretch. The 26-year-old Yamamoto has been on the injured list since June 16 with what the Dodgers called a right triceps injury. Roberts previously indicated the injury was also a rotator cuff strain.

