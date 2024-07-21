Yoshinobu Yamamoto hopeful of returning to Dodgers’ rotation despite not having a timeline

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto is hopeful of returning this season, even though there isn’t a timeline on when that might happen. Yamamoto was transferred to the 60-day injured list last week, meaning he can’t return until mid-August at the earliest. The pregame comments were the first time Yamamoto has met with the media since he went on the IL on June 16 with a strained rotator cuff. The injury was initially described as triceps tightness before the strain was diagnosed. Yamamoto said he isn’t feeling any pain or discomfort in his shoulder. He will play catch on Monday and stretch it out close to 200 feet. If that goes well, manager Dave Roberts is hopeful Yamamoto could resume his throwing program.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.