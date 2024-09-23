Yordan Alvarez out of Astros’ lineup with bruised knee for series opener versus the Mariners

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez was out of Houston’s lineup for the start of a series against Seattle on Monday night because of a bruised right knee. Alvarez left Sunday’s game against the Angels when he was injured sliding into second base on a double in the third inning. Manager Joe Espada said that Alvarez had X-rays after the game Sunday and was scheduled to have an MRI on Monday.

