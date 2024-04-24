Yokohama reaches Asian Champions League final by beating Ulsan in penalty shootout 5-4

By The Associated Press
Players of Yokohama F. Marinos celebrate after a penalty kick against Ulsan Hyundai during the second leg of the AFC Champions League semifinal soccer match between Yokohama F. Marinos and Ulsan Hyundai in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Shuji Kajiyama]

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Japan’s Yokohama F. Marinos advanced to the Asian Champions League final for the first time after a 5-4 penalty shootout win over against Ulsan HD of South Korea in a dramatic semifinal that ended 3-3 on aggregate. Yokohama’s 3-2 home win erased a 1-0 deficit from last week’s first leg and forced extra time and then penalties. The five-time J League champion will meet Al-Ain of the United Arab Emirates in May’s final.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.