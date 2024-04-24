Yokohama reaches Asian Champions League final by beating Ulsan in penalty shootout 5-4

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Japan’s Yokohama F. Marinos advanced to the Asian Champions League final for the first time after a 5-4 penalty shootout win over against Ulsan HD of South Korea in a dramatic semifinal that ended 3-3 on aggregate. Yokohama’s 3-2 home win erased a 1-0 deficit from last week’s first leg and forced extra time and then penalties. The five-time J League champion will meet Al-Ain of the United Arab Emirates in May’s final.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.