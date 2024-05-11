Yokohama rallies past Al-Ain for 2-1 win in 1st leg of Asian Champions League final

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Yokohama F.Marinos came from behind to take a first-leg lead in the Asian Champions League final, defeating Al-Ain of the United Arab Emirates 2-1. Kota Watanabe scored the winner in the 84th minute after Asahi Uenaka had headed the hosts back on level terms in the second half. Yokohama controlled most of the game at Nissan Stadium after conceding an early goal from Mohammed Al-Baloushi. The second leg will take place at Al-Ain on May 25.

