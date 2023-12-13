Yokohama advances to Asian Champions League round of 16 in Kevin Muscat’s last game as coach

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Yokohama F. Marinos of Japan reached the round of 16 in the Asian Champions League with a 3-0 victory over Shandong Taishan of China. Yokohama advanced as the Group G winner ahead of second-place Shandong, which also advanced, and the eliminated Incheon United of South Korea. All three finished with 12 points. It was the final game in charge for Yokohama coach Kevin Muscat, who is stepping down more than two years after succeeding current Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou. Muscat led the team to the Japanese title in 2022.

