Yoenis Céspedes leaves Cuban team for personal reasons

TOKYO (AP) — Former major leaguer Yoenis Céspedes has left the Cuban team in the World Baseball Classic for unspecified personal reasons. The Cuban Baseball Federation gave few details about his departure but said he might rejoin the team if Cuba reaches the semifinals in Miami. Cuba won its last two games in Group A play in Taiwan to advance. Cuba lost its first two games in Group A but won its last two. Céspedes did not play in the last two games and was hitless in the first two.

